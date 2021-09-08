Menu

Crime

OPP seek witnesses after alleged hate-motivated assault in Pickering

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 4:24 pm
Police said the incident occurred on Aug. 13. View image in full screen
Police said the incident occurred on Aug. 13. Nick Westoll / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police are seeking witnesses after an alleged hate-motivated assault in Pickering last month.

OPP said it occurred on Aug. 13 sometime between 5:20 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the area of Highway 401 at Whites Road.

Police said a black Nissan Pathfinder was stopped in a left-turn lane and a black Dodge Caravan was in a right turn lane.

The driver of the Dodge vehicle then allegedly assaulted the driver of the Nissan. OPP described the incident as a “hate-motivated assault.”

Read more: Calgary woman harassed in hate-motivated attack over coffee: police

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News the suspect was allegedly driving aggressively on the highway and once the vehicles were stopped, the suspect ripped flags off of the victim’s vehicle and punched him twice before fleeing.

Schmidt said the victim’s family was in the car at the time.

Schmidt said assault and mischief could be the charges that the suspect faces, but the investigation is ongoing.

The victim said there were multiple witnesses who filmed the incident and officers are now looking to speak to anyone who has video footage or more information.

