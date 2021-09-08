OPP seek witnesses after alleged hate-motivated assault in Pickering

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are seeking witnesses after an alleged hate-motivated assault in Pickering last month.

OPP said it occurred on Aug. 13 sometime between 5:20 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the area of Highway 401 at Whites Road.

Police said a black Nissan Pathfinder was stopped in a left-turn lane and a black Dodge Caravan was in a right turn lane.

The driver of the Dodge vehicle then allegedly assaulted the driver of the Nissan. OPP described the incident as a “hate-motivated assault.”

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News the suspect was allegedly driving aggressively on the highway and once the vehicles were stopped, the suspect ripped flags off of the victim’s vehicle and punched him twice before fleeing.

Schmidt said the victim’s family was in the car at the time.

Schmidt said assault and mischief could be the charges that the suspect faces, but the investigation is ongoing.

The victim said there were multiple witnesses who filmed the incident and officers are now looking to speak to anyone who has video footage or more information.

HATE motivated assault on #Hwy401 EB at Whites Rd in Pickering – Friday Aug 13, 2021. The victim reported witnesses captured the incident on cell phone or dash cam video. If you can help please call #WhitbyOPP at 905-668-3388 pic.twitter.com/KAeq7LDnN7 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 8, 2021