Sports

Many Toronto Raptors getting 1st taste of home as training camp begins

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2021 12:34 pm

TORONTO — While Toronto Raptors are finally back home, many players are getting their first taste of life in the city.

The Raptors opened their training camp at home today after being based south of the border over the past 19 months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

General manager Bobby Webster says the team decided to stay in Toronto for camp this year to reconnect with its hometown, adding that many players and staff hadn’t been to the city.

Read more: Nomads no more: Raptors finally back in Toronto

Webster says the Raptors are one second dose away from being fully vaccinated and will be at 100 per cent by opening night on Oct. 20.

Visiting players who are unvaccinated can play in Toronto this season under a National Interest Exemption, meaning they will be restricted to Scotiabank Arena and the team hotel, and will have to pass COVID-19 test when they arrive in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto last played at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 28 of 2020, before COVID-19 halted that season. Only four Raptors — Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and Chris Boucher — remain from that team.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
