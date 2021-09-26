Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Serious crash at UBC claims two lives

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 26, 2021 2:37 pm
Police at the scene of a fatal overnight crash at UBC. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal overnight crash at UBC. Global News

An overnight crash near the University of British Columbia’s botanical garden has left two people dead.

University RCMP says officers were called to the area of Southwest Marine Drive near Stadium Road just before 2 a.m.

The scene of a fatal collision at UBC. View image in full screen
The scene of a fatal collision at UBC. Global News

Images from the scene show a vehicle flipped on its side with its engine compartment crushed into the rear end of a silver BMW.

Story continues below advertisement

Police confirmed the two fatalities, but have not released any details about the victims.

Read more: Celebration of life for two 19-year-old UBC students killed in Sea to Sky crash

Southwest Marine Drive was closed in both directions while collision investigators collected evidence.

Click to play video: 'Where We Live – UBC' Where We Live – UBC
Where We Live – UBC
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCollision tagFatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagUBC RCMP tagUniversity RCMP tagtwo dead crash tagUBC fatal crash tagtwo dead ubc tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers