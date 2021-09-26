Serious crash at UBC claims two lives

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An overnight crash near the University of British Columbia’s botanical garden has left two people dead.

University RCMP says officers were called to the area of Southwest Marine Drive near Stadium Road just before 2 a.m.

View image in full screen The scene of a fatal collision at UBC. Global News

Images from the scene show a vehicle flipped on its side with its engine compartment crushed into the rear end of a silver BMW.

Story continues below advertisement

Police confirmed the two fatalities, but have not released any details about the victims.

Southwest Marine Drive was closed in both directions while collision investigators collected evidence.

4:56 Where We Live – UBC Where We Live – UBC