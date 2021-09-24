Menu

Crime

Police arrest man after standoff at downtown Chilliwack, B.C. hotel

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 5:00 pm
Members of the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team prepare to breach a hotel in Chilliwack amid a standoff on Friday. View image in full screen
Members of the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team prepare to breach a hotel in Chilliwack amid a standoff on Friday. Global News

RCMP took one person into custody after a standoff at the Royal Hotel in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday.

Chilliwack RCMP were called to reports of shots fired at the property near Wellington and Main streets Friday morning, and encountered a man who had barricaded himself inside.

Read more: Suspect injured by police dog following Surrey standoff, RCMP say

Police called in the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, which Mounties said was forced to breach the unit after negotiations with the occupant failed.

Officers could be seen taking the man from the hotel in handcuffs. He remains in police custody.

Read more: Burnaby standoff ends with tear gas deployed; man taken into custody

Story continues below advertisement

The nearby Chilliwack Central elementary school was placed under a hold-and-secure protocol for the duration of the incident but has since reopened.

Click to play video: 'Police arrest man after standoff at Victoria motel-turned-homeless shelter' Police arrest man after standoff at Victoria motel-turned-homeless shelter
Police arrest man after standoff at Victoria motel-turned-homeless shelter – Jul 31, 2020
