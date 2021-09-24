Police arrest man after standoff at downtown Chilliwack, B.C. hotel

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP took one person into custody after a standoff at the Royal Hotel in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday.

Chilliwack RCMP were called to reports of shots fired at the property near Wellington and Main streets Friday morning, and encountered a man who had barricaded himself inside.

Police called in the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, which Mounties said was forced to breach the unit after negotiations with the occupant failed.

Officers could be seen taking the man from the hotel in handcuffs. He remains in police custody.

Story continues below advertisement

The nearby Chilliwack Central elementary school was placed under a hold-and-secure protocol for the duration of the incident but has since reopened.

1:22 Police arrest man after standoff at Victoria motel-turned-homeless shelter Police arrest man after standoff at Victoria motel-turned-homeless shelter – Jul 31, 2020