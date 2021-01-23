Suspect injured by police dog following Surrey standoff, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP say a large deployment on Saturday morning, including a K9 unit and an Emergency Response Team, was in response to a weapons call.

Mounties said they were called to a residence along King George Boulevard near 106th Avenue, around 3:30 a.m.

Police arrived and evacuated several people from the home, but RCMP say one man remained unaccounted for.

A standoff ensued, and, after negotiations failed, the dog unit and ERT entered the residence and found the man hiding, police said.

During the arrest, which happened around 8:40 a.m., the man suffered “injuries consistent with Police Service Dog contact,” police said.

He was taken to hospital for treatment before being moved to Surrey RCMP jail cells.

Mounties remained on scene Saturday while police sought a warrant to search the home.