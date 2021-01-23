Menu

Crime

Suspect injured by police dog following Surrey standoff, RCMP say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 23, 2021 3:41 pm
The Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team at the scene of a standoff in Surrey on Saturday.
The Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team at the scene of a standoff in Surrey on Saturday. Global News

Surrey RCMP say a large deployment on Saturday morning, including a K9 unit and an Emergency Response Team, was in response to a weapons call.

Mounties said they were called to a residence along King George Boulevard near 106th Avenue, around 3:30 a.m.

Read more: 2 people killed, shots fired in Surrey city centre hostage taking

Police arrived and evacuated several people from the home, but RCMP say one man remained unaccounted for.

A standoff ensued, and, after negotiations failed, the dog unit and ERT entered the residence and found the man hiding, police said.

During the arrest, which happened around 8:40 a.m., the man suffered “injuries consistent with Police Service Dog contact,” police said.

He was taken to hospital for treatment before being moved to Surrey RCMP jail cells.

Mounties remained on scene Saturday while police sought a warrant to search the home.

Read more: ‘Shots fired’ call that prompted Cloverdale evacuation likely fireworks: RCMP

