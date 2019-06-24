Cloverdale neighbourhood evacuated as ERT responds to shots fired call

Police in Surrey evacuated a residential Cloverdale neighbourhood Monday morning after reports of shots fired.

But early Monday afternoon police said they now believed they were dealing with a case of fireworks being set off.

Surrey RCMP officers and the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team (ERT) were called to the home near 194 Street on 71A Avenue just after 9 a.m.

READ MORE: 2 people killed, shots fired in Surrey city centre hostage taking

“Officers attended the residence and attempted to speak to the occupants of the home,” Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Elenore Sturko said in a media release.

WATCH: Stabbing, carjacking and standoff in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

“Two individuals are currently in custody, however, there is believed to be additional individuals inside the home.”

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP say no one was hurt following 13-hour standoff

Mounties said they had set up a perimeter around the home and cleared the neighbourhood of residents as a precaution.

Police have also redirected traffic from the area, with 195 Street closed in both directions, and have asked people to avoid the area.