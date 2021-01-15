Menu

Crime

Burnaby standoff ends with tear gas deployed; man taken into custody

By John Copsey Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 5:16 am
Police from across metro Vancouver, including the Emergency Response Team, surrounded a north Burnaby home for hours Thursday night.
Police from across metro Vancouver, including the Emergency Response Team, surrounded a north Burnaby home for hours Thursday night. Global News

An hours-long police stand-off at a home in North Burnaby ended without incident Thursday night.

Read more: Two men arrested, one in hospital after overnight standoff with Vancouver police

A 48-year-old man was taken into custody around 10:00 p.m. when members of the Emergency Response Team fired tear gas into the home in the 46-hundred block of Union Street near Alpha Avenue.

Police from across metro Vancouver, including the Emergency Response Team, surrounded a north Burnaby home for hours Thursday night.
Police from across metro Vancouver, including the Emergency Response Team, surrounded a north Burnaby home for hours Thursday night. Global News

The suspect has been taken to hospital for observation.

Read more: Prolific offender arrested after police standoff in Enderby, B.C.

ERT and police units from across Metro Vancouver had surrounded the home since just before 5:00 p.m. after they received a call from a woman in distress who was able to escape from a man in the home.

Police from across metro Vancouver, including the Emergency Response Team, surrounded a north Burnaby home for hours Thursday night.
Police from across metro Vancouver, including the Emergency Response Team, surrounded a north Burnaby home for hours Thursday night. Global News

Police say the suspect was wanted on outstanding warrants, and may have been in possession of a firearm.

