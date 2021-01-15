Burnaby standoff ends with tear gas deployed; man taken into custody

An hours-long police stand-off at a home in North Burnaby ended without incident Thursday night.
A 48-year-old man was taken into custody around 10:00 p.m. when members of the Emergency Response Team fired tear gas into the home in the 46-hundred block of Union Street near Alpha Avenue.
The suspect has been taken to hospital for observation.
ERT and police units from across Metro Vancouver had surrounded the home since just before 5:00 p.m. after they received a call from a woman in distress who was able to escape from a man in the home.
Police say the suspect was wanted on outstanding warrants, and may have been in possession of a firearm.
