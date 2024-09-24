Arson investigation into teepee torched outside Lac La Biche RCMP detachment

An arson investigation is underway after flames tore through a commemorative teepee that was a gift to an Alberta RCMP detachment from a local First Nation.
Mounties say members of the public alerted Lac La Biche RCMP to the fire, which was quickly doused by local fire crews and officers using fire extinguishers on Monday night.
Police say Beaver Lake Cree Nation gifted the teepee in 2021 to symbolize reconciliation between RCMP and Indigenous Peoples.
The structure was hand-painted by Beaver Lake members and included the handprints of students from a local school.
RCMP say evidence has been secured at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.
Mounties are asking people to come forward if they have any information about the fire.
Get breaking National news
Those with information are asked to contact the Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.
Lac La Biche is about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
Comments