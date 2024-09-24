Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arson investigation into teepee torched outside Lac La Biche RCMP detachment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2024 4:05 pm
1 min read
A commemorative teepee gifted to the Lac La Biche RCMP by the Beaver Lake Cree Nation was set on fire outside the detachment on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. View image in full screen
A commemorative teepee gifted to the Lac La Biche RCMP by the Beaver Lake Cree Nation was set on fire outside the detachment on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. Lac La Biche RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An arson investigation is underway after flames tore through a commemorative teepee that was a gift to an Alberta RCMP detachment from a local First Nation.

Mounties say members of the public alerted Lac La Biche RCMP to the fire, which was quickly doused by local fire crews and officers using fire extinguishers on Monday night.

Police say Beaver Lake Cree Nation gifted the teepee in 2021 to symbolize reconciliation between RCMP and Indigenous Peoples.

A commemorative teepee gifted to the Lac La Biche RCMP by the Beaver Lake Cree Nation was set on fire outside the detachment on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. View image in full screen
A commemorative teepee gifted to the Lac La Biche RCMP by the Beaver Lake Cree Nation was set on fire outside the detachment on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. Lac La Biche RCMP

The structure was hand-painted by Beaver Lake members and included the handprints of students from a local school.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say evidence has been secured at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

A commemorative teepee gifted to the Lac La Biche RCMP by the Beaver Lake Cree Nation was set on fire outside the detachment on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. View image in full screen
A commemorative teepee gifted to the Lac La Biche RCMP by the Beaver Lake Cree Nation was set on fire outside the detachment on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. Lac La Biche RCMP
Trending Now

Mounties are asking people to come forward if they have any information about the fire.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Those with information are asked to contact the Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Lac La Biche is about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices