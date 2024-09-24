Arson investigation into teepee torched outside Lac La Biche RCMP detachment

See more sharing options

An arson investigation is underway after flames tore through a commemorative teepee that was a gift to an Alberta RCMP detachment from a local First Nation.

Mounties say members of the public alerted Lac La Biche RCMP to the fire, which was quickly doused by local fire crews and officers using fire extinguishers on Monday night.

Police say Beaver Lake Cree Nation gifted the teepee in 2021 to symbolize reconciliation between RCMP and Indigenous Peoples.

View image in full screen A commemorative teepee gifted to the Lac La Biche RCMP by the Beaver Lake Cree Nation was set on fire outside the detachment on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. Lac La Biche RCMP

The structure was hand-painted by Beaver Lake members and included the handprints of students from a local school.

RCMP say evidence has been secured at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

View image in full screen A commemorative teepee gifted to the Lac La Biche RCMP by the Beaver Lake Cree Nation was set on fire outside the detachment on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. Lac La Biche RCMP

Mounties are asking people to come forward if they have any information about the fire.

Those with information are asked to contact the Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Lac La Biche is about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.