COVID-19: 7 new cases in Kawartha Lakes, 1 in Northumberland County, residential outbreak lifted

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported eight new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, and lifted an outbreak, according to data released Friday afternoon.

The health unit reports seven new cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one new case in Northumberland County. The number of active cases increased to 30 from 27 reported on Wednesday (no update was issued Thursday). The active cases include 15 in the Kawarthas (four more), 11 in Northumberland County (one less) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged).

On Friday the health unit noted an outbreak was lifted at a private residence in Brighton in Northumberland County. Declared Sept. 11, the outbreak had up to five cases. That leaves one active outbreak for the health unit, at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, declared Sept. 7. As of Wednesday, there were two active cases among inmates, according to the province, down from 16 reported a week ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 73 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 12 at workplace settings, 11 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 11 at “other community settings,” and one at a hospital.

The health unit’s 2,325 cumulative resolved cases (six more since Wednesday) make up approximately 96.1 per cent of the health unit’s 2,418 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases increased by six since Wednesday to 927: 510 in the Kawarthas (two more), with 364 in Northumberland County (two more) and 52 in Haliburton County (two more).

Other data on Friday:

School cases: The Trillium Lakelands District School Board reports a student case at Fenelon Township Public School in Cameron in the City of Kawartha Lakes. The school remains open, the board notes.

High-risk contacts: 81, down from 116 reported on Wednesday and 176 on Monday.

227,458 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction — an additional 760 cases since Wednesday’s update.

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 89. One case is currently hospitalized and there are no intensive care unit cases. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 35 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination data on Monday, which can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

The health unit is offering a number of mobile clinics to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Clinics this month include:

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Lindsay: Sunday, Sept. 26, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Lindsay Exhibition (354 Angeline St. S.) The GOVAXX mobile bus will be at the clinic and vaccinations will be offered during the Lindsay Ex’s demolition derby.

Northumberland County:

Grafton: Saturday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., EarlyON at Grafton Community Centre (718 Station St.)

Schools are also hosting vaccination clinics for all eligible residents (ages 12 and up). Schools within Trillium Lakelands District School Board will have clinics run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for students and staff only. They will open to all other eligible residents (ages 12 and up) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Schools within the Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit and the Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board will have clinics from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for all.

No appointments are necessary and first and second doses will be provided.

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Sept. 24-27: St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Lindsay

Northumberland County:

Sept. 24-27: St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

Pre-submit a question regarding COVID-19 & back-to-school for our Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Bocking! Questions for the info session on Sept 28 from 7-8pm must be submitted by noon of that day: https://t.co/O8lQxrozBr #HKPRCOVIDUpdate pic.twitter.com/0ExuOM7qwz — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) September 24, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit has launched a new campaign to get youth (ages 12 to 17) vaccinated with its #StickItToCovid contest. Any youth in the health unit’s jurisdiction who has a first or second vaccine shot by Sept. 30 will be entered in a prize draw to win Apple AirPods or Apple gift cards. The prize draw is open to those youth who have previously had their COVID-19 vaccines or plan to get them now.

To enter, youths or their parent/guardian can email stickittocovid@hkpr.on.ca or call the health unit and leave a message at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1508. All entries must include the name and phone number of the eligible youth. Use the hashtag in social media.