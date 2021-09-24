Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon Toronto
September 24 2021 12:14pm
01:59

Toronto’s medical officer of health to ask the province to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for students

Currently only students aged 12 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine but it is not mandatory to get it to attend class. Marianne Dimain reports.

Advertisement

Video Home