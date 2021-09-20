COVID-19: HKPR reports 11 new cases over weekend; 79% of eligible residents fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, however the number of active cases remained status quo, according to data released Monday.

The health unit reports five new cases in both Northumberland County and the City of Kawartha Lakes. One new case was recorded in Haliburton County.

The overall number of active cases, however, remained at 30. The active cases include 12 in the Kawarthas (one more), 12 in Northumberland County (fore more) and six in Haliburton County (five less).

There are two active outbreaks:

Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: Declared Sept. 7. As of Friday, there were 16 active cases among inmates, according to the province.

A private residence in Brighton in Northumberland County: Declared Sept. 11. As of Wednesday, there were five active cases, according to the health unit.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 73 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 12 at workplace settings, 11 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 11 at “other community settings,” and one at a hospital.

The health unit’s 2,313 cumulative resolved cases (11 more since Friday) make up approximately 96.1 per cent of the health unit’s 2,406 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases increased by 11 since Friday to 911 — 502 in the Kawarthas (four more) with 362 in Northumberland County (five more) and 47 in Haliburton County (two more).

Other data on Monday:

School cases: Trillium Lakelands District School Board reports a single case at Grandview Public School in Bethany. A case at Fenelon Falls Secondary has been resolved.

High-risk contacts: 176, up from 131 reported on Friday.

226,250 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction — an additional 493 since Friday’s update.

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 89. One case is currently hospitalized and there are no ICU cases. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 35 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination data on Monday morning which includes:

All eligible residents (ages 12 and up):

Single dose : 83.8 per cent — up from 83.1 per cent on Sept. 13.

: 83.8 per cent — up from 83.1 per cent on Sept. 13. Two doses (fully vaccinated): 78.8 per cent — up from 77.8 per cent.

Adults (age 18 and up):

1 dose : 84.3 — up from 83.6 per cent

: 84.3 — up from 83.6 per cent 2 doses: 78.7 per cent — up from 79.6 per cent

To date, 144,066 residents have received one vaccine dose (additional 1,341 since the Sept. 13 update). 135,408 residents have received two doses (an additional 1,668 since Sept. 13).

The health unit is offering a number of mobile clinics to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Clinics this month include:

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Lindsay: Sunday, Sept. 26, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Lindsay Exhibition (354 Angeline St. S.) The GOVAXX mobile bus will be at the clinic and vaccinations will be offered during the Lindsay Ex’s demolition derby.

Northumberland County:

Grafton: Saturday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., EarlyON at Grafton Community Centre (718 Station St.)

Schools are also hosting vaccination clinics for all eligible residents (ages 12 and up). Schools within Trillium Lakelands District School Board will have clinics run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for students and staff only. And then open to all other eligible residents (ages 12 and up) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Schools within the Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit and the Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board will have clinics from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for all.

No appointments are necessary and first and second doses will be provided.

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Sept. 20-21: I.E. Weldon Secondary School in Lindsay

Sept. 22-23: Lindsay Collegiate Vocational Institute (LCVI)

Sept. 24-27: St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Lindsay

Northumberland County:

Sept. 20-21: Port Hope High School

Sept. 22-23: Cobourg Collegiate Institute

Sept. 24-27: St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

The health unit has launched a new campaign to get youth (ages 12 to 17) vaccinated with its #StickItToCovid contest. Any youth in the health unit’s jurisdiction who has a first or second vaccine shot by Sept. 30 will be entered in a prize draw to win Apple AirPods or Apple gift cards. The prize draw is open to those youth who have previously had their COVID-19 vaccines or plan to get them now.

To enter, youths or their parent/guardian can email stickittocovid@hkpr.on.ca or call the health unit and leave a message at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1508. All entries must include the name and phone number of the eligible youth. Use the hashtag in social media.

