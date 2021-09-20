Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 20 2021 12:14pm
03:46

Pfizer says their vaccine works for children 5-11

Big news for parents, Pfizer says their COVID-19 vaccine works on children aged 5-11. Infectious disease expert Dr. Brian Conway tells Paul Haysom what that means for Canadian families.

