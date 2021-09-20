SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Public health reports 3 school outbreaks in Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 3:48 pm
Guelph’s public health unit says three schools in the city are under a COVID-19 outbreak as of Monday.

An outbreak was declared on Sept. 15 at École Élémentaire Catholique Saint-René-Goupil, a french elementary school on Scottdale Drive.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 Waterloo Region schools

As of Monday, there were 13 confirmed cases among students and three classes were in isolation.

An outbreak was also declared on Sept. 16 at June Avenue Public School which reported four cases and two closed classes.

Resurrection Christian Academy also has three confirmed cases and an outbreak was declared on Sept. 15 as well.

Read more: University of Waterloo returning to pre-pandemic levels of in-person classes for winter term

Story continues below advertisement

Public health said an outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed cases in students, staff or other visitors with an epidemiological link.

The cases must also be within a 14-day period where at least one case could have been “reasonably acquired their infection in the school.” That also includes transportation and before or after school care.

All schools remain open.

