COVID-19: Public health reports 3 school outbreaks in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit says three schools in the city are under a COVID-19 outbreak as of Monday.

An outbreak was declared on Sept. 15 at École Élémentaire Catholique Saint-René-Goupil, a french elementary school on Scottdale Drive.

As of Monday, there were 13 confirmed cases among students and three classes were in isolation.

An outbreak was also declared on Sept. 16 at June Avenue Public School which reported four cases and two closed classes.

Resurrection Christian Academy also has three confirmed cases and an outbreak was declared on Sept. 15 as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health said an outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed cases in students, staff or other visitors with an epidemiological link.

The cases must also be within a 14-day period where at least one case could have been “reasonably acquired their infection in the school.” That also includes transportation and before or after school care.

All schools remain open.