The Morning Show
September 17 2021 10:32am
03:33

Where is Canada heading in its fight against COVID-19?

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti checks in with The Morning Show to answer the latest coronavirus questions including new vaccine names causing confusion in the fourth wave.

