The Morning Show September 17 2021 10:32am 03:33 Where is Canada heading in its fight against COVID-19? Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti checks in with The Morning Show to answer the latest coronavirus questions including new vaccine names causing confusion in the fourth wave.