COVID-19: N.S. reporting more than 40 new cases, death of woman

Nova Scotia is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 and one death, involving a woman in her 80s in Central Zone.

This mark’s the 95th death in the province from the virus.

The majority of the new cases are in Central Zone, where the province has continuously said there are “signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.”

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I want to offer condolences to the family and friends mourning the loss of their loved one today,” said Premier Tim Houston in a news release.

"On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I want to offer condolences to the family and friends mourning the loss of their loved one today," said Premier Tim Houston in a news release.

"COVID-19 is still in our province and the actions of Nova Scotians are critical right now. Please get vaccinated, stay home if you are sick and continue to follow public health protocols."

The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, echoed that sentiment.

“The vaccine can help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death,” he said in the release.

"The vaccine can help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death," he said in the release.

"I urge Nova Scotians to get both doses and keep doing all you can to protect each other."

New cases breakdown

Twenty-nine of Thursday’s new cases are in Central Zone. Nine of them are close contacts of previous cases, two are related to travel and 18 are under investigation.

Seven cases are in Northern Zone, six of which are close contacts and one of which is under investigation.

Three cases are in Western Zone. One of them is related to travel, one is a close contact and one is under investigation.

Finally, two cases are in Eastern Zone. Both are close contacts of previous cases.

Meanwhile, the province recorded 20 recoveries, bringing the active case count to 147. There are now 11 people in hospital, which is one more than Wednesday. One of the patients in hospital is in ICU.

Nova Scotia labs completed 4,357 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday. According to the province’s data dashboard, 73.9 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, while 79.8 per cent has received at least one dose.

Nova Scotia remains in Phase 4 of its reopening plan. Houston and Strang delayed entering Phase 5, which would lift most COVID-19 restrictions, until Oct. 4. On that date, the province’s proof of vaccination policy for non-essential services and businesses also comes into effect.