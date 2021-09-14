Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.S. health minister, top doctor holding briefing as cases rise

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 14, 2021 8:59 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia inching closer to 75% of residents fully-vaccinated for COVID-19, restrictions to further loosen' Nova Scotia inching closer to 75% of residents fully-vaccinated for COVID-19, restrictions to further loosen
Nova Scotia inching closer to 75% of residents fully-vaccinated for COVID-19, restrictions to further loosen

Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon as COVID-19 cases in the province rise.

Thompson will be joined by chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang. The event begins at 3 p.m. and will be live streamed here.

On Monday, Nova Scotia reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 from over the weekend as the province’s active case count hit 125.

Read more: COVID-19: Active case count in N.S. reaches 125 as daily numbers grow

The new cases included 36 in the Northern Zone — mostly within a “large cluster” of a mostly unvaccinated group of people, the province said — and 31 in the Central Zone, of which 11 are under investigation.

The province said there are signs of community spread in the Central Zone among those aged 20 to 40, “who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.”

Phase 5

Nova Scotia is supposed to start Phase 5 of its recovery plan on Wednesday, when most restrictions are scheduled to lift.

However, it’s unclear if that will still happen given that the province has just 72.5 per cent of the overall population fully vaccinated, short of the goal of 75 per cent.

Read more: N.S. premier says COVID rules will remain until 75 per cent of the population vaccinated

In tweet Tuesday morning, Liberal Opposition leader Iain Rankin called on Premier Tim Houston to delay Phase 5 and keep public health measures in place “to protect us against a Delta-driven 4th wave.”

Rankin said in an earlier tweet that the province should continue operating rapid testing sites, which are scheduled to close once the province reaches Phase 5.

“Rapid testing was crucial to crush the 3rd wave. This isn’t the time to drop our lead,” he said.

