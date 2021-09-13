N.B. premier holding COVID-19 briefing with education minister, top doctor

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs will be holding a COVID-19 news briefing Monday, alongside the province’s top doctor, Dr. Jennifer Russell, and Education Minister Dominic Cardy.

The briefing begins at 2:30 p.m. AT and will be live streamed here.

New case counts were not released over the weekend. However, on Friday, the province announced 24 new cases, with an active case count of 136.

Positive cases were also confirmed at two schools: Lord Beaverbrook Elementary School in Campbellton, N.B. and Riverview High School in the Moncton region.

A letter addressed to parents at schools in Campbellton and Dalhousie sent out on Sunday outlined additional public health directives for the next two weeks because of “increased COVID-19 activity in your community that is impacting local schools.”

Students are being asked to wear masks all day at school — both in common areas and in classrooms. Teachers who are fully vaccinated may remove them inside the classroom for teaching purposes.

Meanwhile on Sunday, P.E.I. announced it is temporarily cancelling in-person classes at Charlottetown area schools, following that province’s first-ever outbreak of COVID-19 in a school setting.

P.E.I.’s chief health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, said 10 of the last 11 COVID-19 cases have been among children — the majority of whom are too young to be eligible for vaccination.

“We know that COVID-19 including the Delta variant seeks out groups of people who are not vaccinated and that is what we are experiencing,” she said.

Morrison said she fully expected to have more cases in the coming days in P.E.I.

