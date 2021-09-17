SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre to require proof of vaccination

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 1:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Where is Canada heading in its fight against COVID-19?' Where is Canada heading in its fight against COVID-19?
Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti checks in with 'The Morning Show' to answer the latest coronavirus questions, including new vaccine names causing confusion in the fourth wave.

The province of Ontario will require proof of vaccination at various indoor places starting Sept. 22, and the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre will be among those establishments.

In a release, the City of Belleville says unless there is an exemption, all patrons will be required to provide proof of two doses of an approved vaccine in addition to identification.

Examples of identification documents that may be used to confirm the identity of the holder of the vaccine receipt include:

  • Birth certificate
  • Citizenship card
  • Driver’s licence
  • Government (Ontario or other) issued identification card, including health card
  • Indian Status Card/Indigenous Membership Card
  • Passport
  • Permanent resident card

Upon entry, the centre will also be screening and contact tracing each of the patrons.

Ontario government reports 795 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths added due to data review

The recreation, culture and community services department says lines are expected to be longer as a result of the new provincial policy.

The mandate will go into effect on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

