COVID-19: Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre to require proof of vaccination

The province of Ontario will require proof of vaccination at various indoor places starting Sept. 22, and the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre will be among those establishments.

In a release, the City of Belleville says unless there is an exemption, all patrons will be required to provide proof of two doses of an approved vaccine in addition to identification.

Examples of identification documents that may be used to confirm the identity of the holder of the vaccine receipt include:

Birth certificate

Citizenship card

Driver’s licence

Government (Ontario or other) issued identification card, including health card

Indian Status Card/Indigenous Membership Card

Passport

Permanent resident card

Upon entry, the centre will also be screening and contact tracing each of the patrons.

The recreation, culture and community services department says lines are expected to be longer as a result of the new provincial policy.

The mandate will go into effect on Wednesday, Sept. 22.