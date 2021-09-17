Ontario government reports 795 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths added due to data review

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is reporting 795 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths linked to the virus.

Friday’s case count is lower than Thursday’s, which saw 864 new infections reported.

Provincial officials noted after a review of data, it was learned five more people died in the last month. The total number of people dead is now 9,637.

According to the latest provincial data report, 166 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 77 in Peel Region, 71 in York Region, 64 in Ottawa, 60 in Durham Region, 38 in Waterloo Region, 36 in Windsor-Essex and 33 in Hamilton. The rest of the public health units had less than 30 new cases each.

It was also reported 680 cases were deemed resolved on Thursday. To date, 562,172 of the 578,048 people in Ontario who tested positive for coronavirus have had their cases classified as resolved.

There are currently 336 patients in Ontario’s hospital due to COVID-19 and 194 of those people are in intensive care units.

The government reported as of late Thursday, 84.84 per cent of Ontario residents 12 and older have received at least one of the two COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses while 78.67 per cent received two doses.

