The Morning Show: March 8

On today’s episode of The Morning Show: The mass exodus from Ukraine continues. Plus, relief at the pumps? Find out how one province is trying to lessen the load for drivers. And, on International Women’s Day we’re highlighting one woman’s journey out of poverty and carving out a new life in Canada. Also, Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang talk about their new film ‘Turning Red’ that’s set in Toronto. And, a legend of the stage and screen Harvey Fierstein takes a trip down memory lane with his new memoir. Plus, the creator of ‘Little Mosque on the Prairie’ a new pens novel And we’re checking-in with another Canadian castaway set for the new season of ‘Survivor’.