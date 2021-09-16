COVID-19: Hundreds of Peterborough area education workers yet to disclose vaccination status

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of education workers in the Peterborough area are either not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have yet to indicate their vaccination status to the Ontario government, according to data released by their school boards.

On Wednesday, Peterborough area school boards released the first of monthly mandatory employee COVID-19 immunization disclosure data — part of the province’s directive announced in August to implement an immunization disclosure for the 2021-22 school year.

Global News obtained a document from the province noting school staff had until Sept. 7 to submit a formal attestation to their school boards. As a condition of employment, the school boards say employees who have not yet completed the attestation requirement must complete regular rapid antigen tests at home no more than 48 hours before work.

For the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, approximately 80.1 per cent (3,979) of its 4,974 employees have stated they are fully vaccinated (with or without supporting documentation).

Of the 3,979 staff, the school board says 92 per cent (3,660) of them provided documentation attesting to being fully vaccinated.

The board notes 645 staff (13 per cent) have yet to provide an attestation form. Another 25 individuals (0.5 per cent) have provided a documented medical reason why they are not fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday afternoon, the school board reported cases of COVID-19 at the following schools which all remain open:

North Shore Public School in Keene: 2 cases

Kaawaate East City Public School in Peterborough: 1 case

Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School in Peterborough: 1 case

M.J. Hobbs Public School in Hampton: 1 case

Lydia Trull Public School in Courtice: 1 case

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board

The PVNCDSB says 82.2 per cent (1,944) of the 2,364 education workers and trustees attest to being fully vaccinated (with or without supporting documentation). Of the 1,944 staff, 93.2 per cent of them (1,811) have submitted an attestation for receiving two vaccine doses.

Another 15 individuals (0.6 per cent) have provided a documented medical reason for not being fully vaccinated.

However, 233 staff (9.8 per cent) have yet to submit an attestation form. The school board notes all those employees are occasional staff who are not currently assigned to school/office duty.

“Every active employee who is currently working in a board facility has provided an attestation, either providing proof of double vaccination or they will be partaking in rapid antigen testing twice weekly,” Galen Eagle, the board’s communications manager, told Global New Peterborough.

As of Thursday afternoon, the school board reported one case of COVID-19 at its schools: Monsignor Leo Cleary in Courtice.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board

The TLDSB reports 73.5 per cent (1,875) of 2,551 school board employees and trustees have attested to being fully vaccinated (with or without supporting documentation).

No employees have provided a medical reason not to be fully vaccinated.

However, 676 staff (26.4 per cent) have yet to submit an attestation form.

The school board also added an “other individuals” category, those who frequent schools or may have direct contact with students or staff (such as volunteers, contractors, student transportation drivers and more).

Of the 72 “other individuals,” 95.8 per cent (69) say they’re fully vaccinated (with or without supporting documentation).

As of Thursday afternoon, the school board reported cases at the following schools:

Fenelon Falls Secondary School in Fenelon Falls: 1 case

Grandview Public School in Bethany: 1 case

Irwin Memorial Public School in Dwight: 2 cases

