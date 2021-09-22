Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 22 2021 6:09pm
02:22

Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificate system takes effect

Sean O’Shea got reaction from business owners on the day Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate system went into effect.

