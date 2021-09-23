SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Guelph’s top doctor expands proof of vaccination for organized sports

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 4:14 pm
Guelph’s medical officer of health has expanded the list of people who need to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination when it comes to organized indoor sports.

Ontario’s vaccine certificate program went into effect on Wednesday and requires most people to show proof of vaccination or proof of a legitimate medical exemption for most indoor settings.

When it comes to organized indoor sports, this policy impacts those 18 or older who enter a facility to participate in organized sports and patrons over the age of 12 who enter for any other reason, such as being a spectator.

But proof of vaccination or a medical exemption is not required for workers or volunteers.

“Certain individuals, such as volunteers, coaches, instructors and sports officials are currently excluded from provincial proof of vaccination requirements,” said medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer.

“Because these individuals are necessary for the operation of organized sports, they will have close and prolonged contact with vulnerable youth who are unvaccinated.”

Mercer is now mandating that everyone who supports indoor organized sports or recreational fitness activities be fully vaccinated and show proof of it.

This includes all volunteers, coaches, instructors, coordinators, trainers, officials and organizers.

Along with the city of Guelph, the mandate also covers Wellington and Dufferin counties.

“COVID-19 will continue to pose a threat in our community as long as a significant number of people remain unvaccinated,” Mercer said. “We need to remain vigilant to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 as much as possible.”

Failure to comply with Mercer’s orders will result in a $750 fine for individuals and a $1,000 fine for corporations.

