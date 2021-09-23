SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

16 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 6:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificate system takes effect' Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificate system takes effect
WATCH: Sean O'Shea got reaction from business owners on the day Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine certificate system went into effect.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,398, including 259 deaths.

Local public health also reported two new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 5,908, including 95 cases that are active.

Read more: Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificate program for many indoor public settings now in effect

Six of the new cases are in Barrie, while three are in Bradford and two are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Collingwood, Huntsville, Midland and Orillia.

Four of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired. The rest are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, six individuals are fully vaccinated, none are partially vaccinated and 10 are not immunized.

Read more: Ontario reports 677 new COVID-19 cases as 7-day average continues to drop

Meanwhile, 74 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 69.5 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,398 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,978 — have recovered, while five people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 677 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 581,908 infections including 9,677 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Does Ontario’s vaccine passport system fail vulnerable groups?' Does Ontario’s vaccine passport system fail vulnerable groups?
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCOVID tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers