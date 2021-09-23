Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
September 23 2021 9:38am
04:23

Does Ontario’s vaccine passport system fail vulnerable groups?

Chair of the accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act Alliance David Lepofsky shares his insight on the vaccine passport system and its deficiencies.

Advertisement

Video Home