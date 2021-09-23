Global News Morning Toronto September 23 2021 9:38am 04:23 Does Ontario’s vaccine passport system fail vulnerable groups? Chair of the accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act Alliance David Lepofsky shares his insight on the vaccine passport system and its deficiencies. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8214912/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8214912/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?