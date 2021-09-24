Ontario reports 727 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 727 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the seven-day average continues to decline. The provincial case total now stands at 582,635.

Of the 727 new cases recorded, the data showed 447 were unvaccinated people, 56 were partially vaccinated people, 170 were fully vaccinated people and for 54 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Friday’s report, 144 cases were recorded in Toronto, 83 in Peel Region, 70 in Ottawa, 66 in Hamilton, 54 in York Region, 35 in Durham Region, 33 in Windsor-Essex and 30 in Eastern Ontario Health Unit.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,688 as 11 more virus-related deaths were recorded including three of those from more than a month ago due to data cleanup.

Vaccinations, recoveries, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, 46,550 vaccines (18,056 for a first shot and 28,494 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 10.4 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 79.8 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 85.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, 567,200 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 814 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 5,747 — down from the previous day when it was at 5,845, and is also down from Sept. 17 when it was at 6,239. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 655 which is down from Thursday’s at 665, and is also down from the week prior when it was 724. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 600.

The government said 36,855 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 17,809 tests awaiting results.

Test positivity hit 1.8 per cent. Last week, test positivity was at 2.5 per cent.

Hospitalizations in Ontario

Ontario reported 308 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by one from the previous day) with 193 patients in intensive care units (unchanged) and 167 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (down by one).

Provincial officials recently announced they would start including the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of their daily COVID-19 data reporting. They noted the new dataset will grow and improve over time as more information is collected.

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 122 were unvaccinated, nine were partially vaccinated and 39 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 108 were unvaccinated while 11 were partially vaccinated and 11 were fully vaccinated.

In the third wave peak, which was the worst wave for hospitalizations, the province saw as many as 900 patients in ICUs with COVID. The province’s data has recorded 5,808 patients in total have ever been in ICU with 29,727 patients having been hospitalized due to COVID since the start of the pandemic.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consists of:

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC (first detected in the United Kingdom): 146,455 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day. This strain dominated Ontario’s third wave.

“Delta” the B.1.617.2 VOC (first detected in India): 17,836 variant cases, which is up by 98 since the previous day. This strain is dominating Ontario’s fourth wave.

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC (first detected in South Africa): 1,502 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC (first detected in Brazil): 5,229 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for positive COVID-19 tests to be re-examined for the exact variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than overall cases in daily reporting.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

290,282 people are male — an increase of 376 cases.

288,272 people are female — an increase of 338 cases.

16,247 people are under the age of four — an increase of 42 cases.

29,188 people are 5 to 11 — an increase of 101 cases.

52,005 people are 12 to 19 — an increase of 81 cases.

219,954 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 252 cases.

163,763 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 177 cases.

75,613 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 58 cases.

25,754 people are 80 and over — an increase of 17 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: Six

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 95

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 657

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 3,150

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,779

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there are currently 750 out of 4,844 schools in Ontario with at least one COVID-19 case.

On Friday, Ontario reported 173 new COVID-19 cases in schools — with 145 among students, 26 among staff, and two cases among individuals who were not identified.

There are 1,372 active infections among both students and staff, an increase from 1,224 active cases reported the previous day.

A school is closed as a result of positive cases.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,814 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of one death since the previous day. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 15 current outbreaks in homes, which is up by two from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 37 active cases among long-term care residents and 59 active cases among staff — up by 13 and up by 17, respectively, in the last day.

