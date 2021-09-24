City of Toronto to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at 5 shopping malls

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says it is holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics at five shopping malls across the city in push to get 90 per cent of Torontonians fully immunized.

Officials said the clinics will run Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 25-26) from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following malls:

Fairview Mall – 1800 Sheppard Ave E.

Sherway Gardens – 25 The West Mall

Shops at Don Mills – 1090 Don Mills Rd.

Toronto Eaton Centre – 220 Yonge St.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre – 3401 Dufferin St.

The city said the clinic locations were chosen as part of Toronto’s “Team Mobile Strategy” approach to remove barriers and bring vaccines to residents in areas and settings that have low vaccination coverage or are at risk of contracting COVID-19.

The malls were also chosen as they are part of residents’ everyday lives, officials said. The campaign is being called #ShopAndVax.

So far, Toronto has 79.3 per cent of the eligible (aged 12 and older) population fully vaccinated with 84.9 per cent having received their first dose.

