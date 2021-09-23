SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Speaker at Queen’s Park enacting COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination or negative antigen test policy

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 4:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s vaccine passport system starts with crash, criticism' Ontario’s vaccine passport system starts with crash, criticism
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario's new vaccine passport system is now in effect. Jamie Mauracher reports on the first day hiccups and how Premier Doug Ford is facing criticism over the system.

The speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario will soon be requiring anyone looking to enter Queen’s Park or associated buildings to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a recent negative antigen test.

According to a memo issued by MPP Ted Arnott on Thursday, the new COVID-19 entry policy will take effect at 6 a.m. on Oct. 4.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented us with numerous challenges, and we have been able to adapt well to changing dynamics in our workplace while keeping our co-workers and (Legislative) Precinct occupants safe through the observance of strong and effective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the document said.

Read more: Doug Ford says Ontario PC Party candidates must be COVID-vaccinated to run in 2022 election

“I continue to be grateful for the diligence that Legislative Precinct occupants have undertaken to observe public health protocols and advice over the last 18 months. Continuing these measures will help us maintain a safe and healthy environment for all.”

Story continues below advertisement

The memo said further information on the new policy would be announced “shortly.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what penalties would be in place for Members of Provincial Parliament, their staff members, and employees of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario should they not comply with the new protocol.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Ontario tagOntario COVID tagcovid ontario tagCOVID-19 vaccines Ontario tagqueen's park tagCOVID-19 Ontario vaccines tagTed Arnott tagLegislative Assembly of Ontario tagCOVID-19 Queen's Park tagCOVID-19 vaccine policy Queen's Park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers