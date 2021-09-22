Global National September 22 2021 8:21pm 01:57 Ontario’s vaccine passport system starts with crash, criticism Ontario’s new vaccine passport system is now in effect. Jamie Mauracher reports on the first day hiccups, and how Premier Doug Ford is facing criticism over the system. Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificate program for many indoor public settings now in effect REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8214160/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8214160/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?