Global National
September 22 2021 8:21pm
01:57

Ontario’s vaccine passport system starts with crash, criticism

Ontario’s new vaccine passport system is now in effect. Jamie Mauracher reports on the first day hiccups, and how Premier Doug Ford is facing criticism over the system.

