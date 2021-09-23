SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Guelph police respond to 1 complaint as COVID-19 vaccine certificate program launches

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 11:39 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s vaccine passport system starts with crash, criticism' Ontario’s vaccine passport system starts with crash, criticism
Ontario's new vaccine passport system is now in effect. Jamie Mauracher reports on the first day hiccups, and how Premier Doug Ford is facing criticism over the system.

Guelph police say officers responded to just one call on Wednesday related to the launch of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate program.

Just after 11 a.m., police said they responded to a restaurant on Stone Road West for reports of someone refusing to leave after not providing proof of vaccination.

Read more: Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificate program for many indoor public settings now in effect

But when police arrived, the man had left and restaurant staff did not wish to provide further information, the service said.

As of Wednesday, residents over the age of 12 have to show proof of vaccination or proof of a legitimate medical exemption at many indoor public settings.

This includes restaurants, bars, nightclubs, concert venues, gyms and fitness facilities, theatres, cinemas, racetracks, waterparks, TV and film productions with studio audiences, sports venues, casinos and gaming establishments, meeting and event spaces, strip clubs and bathhouses.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who wish to enter these locations have to show a driver’s licence, birth certificate, passport, citizenship card, Ontario photo card or other government-issued identification, Indian status card or Indigenous membership card or a permanent resident card.

Read more: Ontario Human Rights Commission says vaccine mandates are 'generally permissible'

Guelph police added that anyone who fails to comply may be removed from the premises under the Trespass to Property Act.

Click to play video: 'Doug Ford short on details for COVID-19 vaccine passport timing or financial support' Doug Ford short on details for COVID-19 vaccine passport timing or financial support
Doug Ford short on details for COVID-19 vaccine passport timing or financial support
