Guelph police respond to 1 complaint as COVID-19 vaccine certificate program launches

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say officers responded to just one call on Wednesday related to the launch of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate program.

Just after 11 a.m., police said they responded to a restaurant on Stone Road West for reports of someone refusing to leave after not providing proof of vaccination.

But when police arrived, the man had left and restaurant staff did not wish to provide further information, the service said.

As of Wednesday, residents over the age of 12 have to show proof of vaccination or proof of a legitimate medical exemption at many indoor public settings.

This includes restaurants, bars, nightclubs, concert venues, gyms and fitness facilities, theatres, cinemas, racetracks, waterparks, TV and film productions with studio audiences, sports venues, casinos and gaming establishments, meeting and event spaces, strip clubs and bathhouses.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who wish to enter these locations have to show a driver’s licence, birth certificate, passport, citizenship card, Ontario photo card or other government-issued identification, Indian status card or Indigenous membership card or a permanent resident card.

Guelph police added that anyone who fails to comply may be removed from the premises under the Trespass to Property Act.

2:16 Doug Ford short on details for COVID-19 vaccine passport timing or financial support Doug Ford short on details for COVID-19 vaccine passport timing or financial support