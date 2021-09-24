SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Parts of ICU triage protocol already being used in COVID-stricken Alberta: emerg doctor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2021 1:23 pm
The head of emergency medicine for the Alberta Medical Association says major components of triage have already begun in Alberta.

Dr. Paul Parks says that in recent days some critically ill COVID-19 patients who should be on ventilators are not getting them.

He says that’s on top of previously announced mass cancellations of surgeries, along with patient transfers as doctors balance medical need with available space.

Parks says it’s not at the point where doctors must make on-the-spot, life-and-death decisions.

But he says that’s not far away and, when it comes, the second stage of triage will follow quickly, including making those same decisions about children.

Parks says Alberta Health Services is doing everything it can, but he says the government has failed to lead by imposing lax health restrictions and by allowing mass gatherings, including in schools and at sports events.

Alberta is seeing well over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.

Parks says there needs to be an immediate response, including mandatory mask mandates everywhere and shutting down schools and mass gatherings.

Dr. Verna Yiu, head of Alberta Health Services, said this week one key reason that intensive care wards have not been overwhelmed is because enough COVID-19 patients are dying to free up bed space.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
