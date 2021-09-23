Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
September 23 2021 6:42pm
00:54

AHS CEO strongly advising parents to get eligible children vaccinated against COVID-19

President and CEO of Alberta Health Services, Dr. Verna Yiu, urges parents to get eligible children vaccinated against COVID-19 with immunization clinics operating in Alberta schools.

Advertisement

Video Home