Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
September 23 2021 6:40pm
01:17

COVID-19: Alberta intensive care units reach historic capacity, according to AHS CEO

Alberta Health Services president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu talks about the current situation in the province’s ICUs as they face “unprecedented patient demand.”

Advertisement

Video Home