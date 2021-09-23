Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
September 23 2021 6:41pm
00:54

‘Nothing is really standard about this situation’: AHS president on current health-care load

Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of AHS, is reassuring Albertans that safety continues to be the top priority at critical care centres despite the enormous pressure on the system.

Advertisement

Video Home