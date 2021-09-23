Canada September 23 2021 6:39pm 02:07 100% of new Alberta COVID-19 patients admitted hospital were unvaccinated: Hinshaw Alberta’s chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates the COVID-19 situation in Alberta on Thursday. ‘100 per cent’ of Alberta’s new COVID-19 ICU admissions have no vaccine protection: Hinshaw REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8216947/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8216947/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?