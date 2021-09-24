Blake Schreiner to be sentenced Friday in Tammy Brown’s murder

Send this page to someone via email

Blake Schreiner, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his partner Tammy Brown, will learn his fate Friday in a Saskatoon courtroom.

Schreiner admitted to stabbing and killing Brown in the early hours of Jan. 29, 2019. She was stabbed approximately 80 times, an autopsy found.

Justice Ron Mills rejected the defence’s argument that Schreiner was not criminally responsible, but found Schreiner did not plan Brown’s death in his ruling on June 10.

Schreiner had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

In finding Schreiner guilty, Mills said Schreiner had “not established on a balance of probability that he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time he killed Tammy Brown.”

During closing arguments, Crown prosecutor Melodi Kujawa argued that what appears to be a complex case can be summed up in simple terms: “This is simply another tragic domestic homicide in the context of a marital breakdown.”

Defence lawyer Brad Mitchell argued that Schreiner should be found not criminally responsible because he had a mental illness at the time of the killing.

A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

— with files from Ryan Kessler