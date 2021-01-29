Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
January 29 2021 8:27am
01:17

Psychiatrist’s report scrutinized at Blake Schreiner trial

A forensic psychiatrist says despite Blake Schreiner’s mental disorders, the accused knew what he was doing when he stabbed his partner 80 times.

