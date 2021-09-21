COVID-19: N.B. reporting 65 new cases, masking and vaccination policies to begin

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting 65 new COVID-19 cases, as the province prepares to usher in new masking and proof of vaccination rules as of Tuesday night.

The policies come into effect at 11:59 p.m.

People will need to show proof of vaccination for certain events and businesses, such as restaurants, gyms, and movie theatres. Those who have a medical exemption will have to show proof.

According to Public Health, 77.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated, and 86.6 per cent have received their first dose.

During a briefing yesterday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell pleaded with New Brunswickers to get vaccinated, in order to protect the community and relieve strain on the health-care system.

“We need to make as much progress as we can as quickly as we can,” she said.

“It’s not about the volume of cases. It’s about who’s getting infected and the impact that this is having on our already strained health-care system.”

As of tonight, indoor masking will also be mandatory again for all public spaces, which includes weddings, funerals and public transportation.

Businesses or people who break these rules under the Public Health Act could be fined between $172.50 and $772.50.

As well, anyone entering the province must pre-register through the New Brunswick Travel Registration Program.

New cases

Public Health is reporting 65 new cases and 40 recoveries on Tuesday. According to the province, 48 — or 73 per cent — of the new cases were not fully vaccinated.

There are 24 people hospitalized, with 15 in ICU.

The number of active cases in the province is now 509.

2:03 Concerns for students as New Brunswick COVID-19 situation worsens Concerns for students as New Brunswick COVID-19 situation worsens

Positive cases have been confirmed in schools in zones 3 (Fredericton region) and 4 (Edmundston region). Close contacts are being notified by Public Health.

The affected schools are:

Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

Carleton North High School in Florenceville-Bristol

Meduxnekeag Consolidated School in Woodstock

Andover Elementary School in Perth-Andover

Perth-Andover Middle School in Perth-Andover

Southern Victoria High School in Perth-Andover

Zone 4 (Edmundston region)

École Marie-Gaétane in Kedgwick

École Saint-Jacques in Edmundston

John Caldwell School in Grand Falls

A breakdown of the new cases are as follows:

Zone 1 (Moncton region)

four people 20-29

two people 30-39

three people 40-49

a person 70-79

a person 80-89

Seven cases are under investigation and four are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Zone 2 (Saint John region)

a person 20-29

a person 70-79

One case is under investigation and the other is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

three people 19 and under;

a person 20-29

a person 30-39

six people 40-49

a person 50-59

a person 60-69

two people 80-89

Thirteen cases are under investigation and two are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Zone 4 (Edmundston region)

10 people 19 and under

a person 20-29

three people 30-39

two people 40-49

three people 50-59

a person 60-69

Fifteen cases are under investigation and five are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Zone 5 (Campbellton region)

seven people 19 and under

two people 20-29

three people 30-39

a person 40-49

Four cases are under investigation and nine are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Zone 6 (Bathurst region)

a person 40-49

a person 50-59

Both cases are under investigation.

Zone 7 (Miramichi region)

two people 70-79

Both are contacts of previously confirmed cases.