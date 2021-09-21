Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.B. reporting 65 new cases, masking and vaccination policies to begin

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 3:02 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. premier stands by decision to move into green phase of COVID-19 reopening during summer' N.B. premier stands by decision to move into green phase of COVID-19 reopening during summer
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said on Monday that the decision to move into the green phase of its COVID-19 reopening plan in August was “based on science and availability of information,” and that “given the facts I’d certainly do the same thing again.” Higgs added that the drop in vaccination levels “had an unintended consequence.”

New Brunswick is reporting 65 new COVID-19 cases, as the province prepares to usher in new masking and proof of vaccination rules as of Tuesday night.

The policies come into effect at 11:59 p.m.

People will need to show proof of vaccination for certain events and businesses, such as restaurants, gyms, and movie theatres. Those who have a medical exemption will have to show proof.

Read more: N.B. reports 199 COVID-19 cases since Friday, mandatory masking to return

According to Public Health, 77.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated, and 86.6 per cent have received their first dose.

During a briefing yesterday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell pleaded with New Brunswickers to get vaccinated, in order to protect the community and relieve strain on the health-care system.

“We need to make as much progress as we can as quickly as we can,” she said.

“It’s not about the volume of cases. It’s about who’s getting infected and the impact that this is having on our already strained health-care system.”

As of tonight, indoor masking will also be mandatory again for all public spaces, which includes weddings, funerals and public transportation.

Businesses or people who break these rules under the Public Health Act could be fined between $172.50 and $772.50.

As well, anyone entering the province must pre-register through the New Brunswick Travel Registration Program.

New cases

Public Health is reporting 65 new cases and 40 recoveries on Tuesday. According to the province, 48 — or 73 per cent — of the new cases were not fully vaccinated.

There are 24 people hospitalized, with 15 in ICU.

The number of active cases in the province is now 509.

Click to play video: 'Concerns for students as New Brunswick COVID-19 situation worsens' Concerns for students as New Brunswick COVID-19 situation worsens
Concerns for students as New Brunswick COVID-19 situation worsens

Positive cases have been confirmed in schools in zones 3 (Fredericton region) and 4 (Edmundston region). Close contacts are being notified by Public Health.

The affected schools are:

Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

  • Carleton North High School in Florenceville-Bristol
  • Meduxnekeag Consolidated School in Woodstock
  • Andover Elementary School in Perth-Andover
  • Perth-Andover Middle School in Perth-Andover
  • Southern Victoria High School in Perth-Andover

Zone 4 (Edmundston region)

  • École Marie-Gaétane in Kedgwick
  • École Saint-Jacques in Edmundston
  • John Caldwell School in Grand Falls

A breakdown of the new cases are as follows:

Zone 1 (Moncton region)

  • four people 20-29
  • two people 30-39
  • three people 40-49
  • a person 70-79
  • a person 80-89

Seven cases are under investigation and four are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Zone 2 (Saint John region)

  • a person 20-29
  • a person 70-79

One case is under investigation and the other is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

  • three people 19 and under;
  • a person 20-29
  • a person 30-39
  • six people 40-49
  • a person 50-59
  • a person 60-69
  • two people 80-89

Thirteen cases are under investigation and two are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Zone 4 (Edmundston region)

  • 10 people 19 and under
  • a person 20-29
  • three people 30-39
  • two people 40-49
  • three people 50-59
  • a person 60-69

Fifteen cases are under investigation and five are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Zone 5 (Campbellton region)

  • seven people 19 and under
  • two people 20-29
  • three people 30-39
  • a person 40-49

Four cases are under investigation and nine are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Zone 6 (Bathurst region)

  • a person 40-49
  • a person 50-59

Both cases are under investigation.

Zone 7 (Miramichi region)

  • two people 70-79

Both are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

