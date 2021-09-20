New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Monday as new school restrictions begin

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday afternoon. as new restrictions at schools begin and a new proof of vaccination policy is set to start later in the week.

Monday marks the first day of new measures being taken at schools to curb the spread of COVID-19. The new changes includes bringing in classroom bubbles, not permitting assemblies, and holding physical education classes outdoors.

As well, students who are eligible to be vaccinated — in other words, aged 12 and older — must be vaccinated in order to take part in extracurricular and intramural activities as of Wednesday.

New COVID-19 cases were not released over the weekend. However, on Friday, the province reported 57 new cases of the virus — making it three straight days of at least 50 new daily cases.

Some of those new cases were confirmed at schools in zones 1 (Moncton region), 3 (Fredericton region) and 5 (Campbellton region).

Twenty schools across health zones 1, 3, 4 and 5 have been affected by about 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the new school year began, the province said.

By comparison, the 2020-21 school year had about 100 cases across 50 schools, in every health zone.

On Tuesday, the province will begin its proof of vaccination policy. People will need to show proof of full vaccination in order to take part in certain events and enter certain non-essential businesses. The policy includes restaurants, bars, movie theatres, gyms and visiting long-term care facilities.

As of Wednesday, every person entering New Brunswick — including New Brunswickers returning to the province — must pre-register.

— With a file from Aya Al-Hakim

