Politics

Canada election: Conservatives hold on to majority of Saskatchewan seats

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 12:33 am
The Conservatives are looking to sweep all 14 ridings in Saskatchewan to repeat the feat from the 2019 federal election. View image in full screen
The Conservatives are looking to sweep all 14 ridings in Saskatchewan to repeat the feat from the 2019 federal election. Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

The Conservatives are projected to hold on to the majority of their seats in Saskatchewan, but one race is too close to call in the 2021 Canada election.

The Tories are projected to win 13 of the 14 seats in the province.

However, the race in Saskatoon West is close between the Conservatives and the NDP, with incumbent Brad Redekopp ahead of NDP challenger Robert Doucette by 640 votes with 145 out of 169 polls reporting.

Read more: Police, public health to look into maskless PPC event in Saskatoon

One newcomer to parliament is Fraser Tolmie.

He made the jump from municipal to federal politics in Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan. Tolmie stepped down as mayor of Moose Jaw to run in the election.

One race that was projected to be close was Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River, with a three-way race between incumbent Gary Vidal, the Liberals‘ Buckley Belanger and the NDP’s Harmonie King.

Read more: Liberals projected to form minority government

Vidal is projected to hold on to his seat, garnering 49.9 per cent of the vote with 142 out of 156 polls reporting.

Belanger was a long-time NDP MLA in the Saskatchewan legislature who was looking to make the jump to federal politics.

Click to play video: 'Gary Vidal holds Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River seat' Gary Vidal holds Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River seat
Gary Vidal holds Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River seat

Other projected winners are:

Battleford-Lloydminster — Rosemarie Falk

Cypress Hills-Grasslands — Jeremy Patzer

Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek — Kelly Block

Prince Albert — Randy Hoback

Regina-Lewvan — Warren Steinley

Regina-Qu’Appelle — Andrew Scheer

Regina-Wascana — Michael Kram

Saskatoon-Grasswood — Kevin Waugh

Saskatoon-University — Corey Tocher

Souris-Moose Mountain — Robert Kitchen

Yorkton-Melville — Cathay Wagantall

