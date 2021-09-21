PPC hospital protests a ‘strategic blunder’: Saskatoon-Grasswood MP

Saskatoon-Grasswood incumbent MP Kevin Waugh is celebrating a victory in his riding after snagging more than 50 per cent of the votes by 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Waugh didn’t waste words when it came to the People’s Party of Canada candidate in his riding, Mark Friesen, who was in attendance at several hospital protests against vaccine passports.

“When I knocked on doors, people were absolutely appalled that someone would go to the city hospital and hold a protest,” Waugh said following his victory. “I knew right then they were in trouble in this province. People were really upset with those protests at city hospital here in Saskatoon.”

Friesen had received only about five per cent of the riding’s votes by 11:30 p.m., which Waugh says is a direct result of the hospital protests.

“That was a strategic blunder by the PPC,” he said on Monday night. “And I’m glad tonight they got their answer from the people of Saskatchewan.”

Waugh is a Conservative MP and has represented the riding of Saskatoon-Grasswood since the 2015 election.