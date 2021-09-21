SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

PPC hospital protests a ‘strategic blunder’: Saskatoon-Grasswood MP

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 2:26 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon MP calls PPC hospital protests a ‘strategic blunder’' Saskatoon MP calls PPC hospital protests a ‘strategic blunder’
WATCH: Saskatoon-Grasswood incumbent MP Kevin Waugh says the hospital protests that PPC candidate Mark Friesen attended were not well received by many of the voters he spoke with and ultimately resulted in a loss of support.

Saskatoon-Grasswood incumbent MP Kevin Waugh is celebrating a victory in his riding after snagging more than 50 per cent of the votes by 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Waugh didn’t waste words when it came to the People’s Party of Canada candidate in his riding, Mark Friesen, who was in attendance at several hospital protests against vaccine passports.

Read more: Saskatoon PPC nominee’s signs defaced with Swastikas

“When I knocked on doors, people were absolutely appalled that someone would go to the city hospital and hold a protest,” Waugh said following his victory. “I knew right then they were in trouble in this province. People were really upset with those protests at city hospital here in Saskatoon.”

Story continues below advertisement

Friesen had received only about five per cent of the riding’s votes by 11:30 p.m., which Waugh says is a direct result of the hospital protests.

Read more: Police, public health to look into maskless PPC event in Saskatoon

“That was a strategic blunder by the PPC,” he said on Monday night. “And I’m glad tonight they got their answer from the people of Saskatchewan.”

Waugh is a Conservative MP and has represented the riding of Saskatoon-Grasswood since the 2015 election.

