Global News at 10 Regina
September 21 2021 12:56am
00:41

Former Conservative leader attacks Trudeau in election speech

Conservative candidate Andrew Scheer criticized Justin Trudeau in his speech to supporters Monday night after he was projected to win the riding of Regina-Qu’Appelle.

