Canada

Canada election: Regina Lewvan

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:41 pm
Elections Canada

The riding of Regina Lewvan is essentially Regina’s west side. It encompasses all of Regina west of Albert Street and south of Victoria Avenue, plus everything west of Pasqua Street/Lewvan Drive that is north of Victoria Avenue.

The riding is one of Regina’s two entirely urban ridings, along with Regina Wascana.

Erin Weir was originally elected in 2015 under the NDP banner. However, he was kicked out of the party following harassment allegations. He remained in Parliament as an Independent, eventually declaring himself an MP for the Canadian Co-operative Federation (CCF), the precursor to the modern NDP.

Conservative candidate Warren Steinley was elected in 2019 for the riding.

This will be the third federal election to include Regina Lewvan. The new riding boundaries were established in 2012, using the Regina portions of the old Palliser and Regina-Lumsden-Lake Centre ridings. Both were represented by Conservatives.

If Regina Lewvan existed during the 2011 election, a redistribution of the Regina votes would have given the NDP a victory in the riding.

Candidates

Conservative: Warren Steinley (incumbent)

