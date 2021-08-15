Canada election: Prince Albert

Send this page to someone via email

The Prince Albert electoral riding is primarily limited to the city of Prince Albert, Sask., but also extends eastward to include Melfort and other nearby towns.

Prince Albert has been held by the Reform/Alliance/Conservative parties since 1997, but was also held by NDP MP Stanley Hovdebo from 1979 to 1993.

Prince Albert was also the longtime constituency for two former prime ministers — Mackenzie King from 1926 to 1945, and John Diefenbaker from 1953 to 1979.

The 2016 census reported 79,344 people living in the riding, which encompasses 55,873 square kilometres.

Thirty-one per cent of the riding’s population identify as Indigenous.

In 2019, Conservative Randy Hoback was re-elected as MP for the fourth time.

Candidates

Conservative: Randy Hoback (incumbent)

