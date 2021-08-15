SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Prince Albert

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:41 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Prince Albert. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Prince Albert. ELECTIONS CANADA

The Prince Albert electoral riding is primarily limited to the city of Prince Albert, Sask., but also extends eastward to include Melfort and other nearby towns.

Prince Albert has been held by the Reform/Alliance/Conservative parties since 1997, but was also held by NDP MP Stanley Hovdebo from 1979 to 1993.

Prince Albert was also the longtime constituency for two former prime ministers — Mackenzie King from 1926 to 1945, and John Diefenbaker from 1953 to 1979.

The 2016 census reported 79,344 people living in the riding, which encompasses 55,873 square kilometres.

Trending Stories

Thirty-one per cent of the riding’s population identify as Indigenous.

In 2019, Conservative Randy Hoback was re-elected as MP for the fourth time.

Candidates

Conservative: Randy Hoback (incumbent)

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagPrince Albert tagElections Canada tagConservative tagRandy Hoback tag2021 federal election tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers