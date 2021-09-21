Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
September 21 2021 1:35am
00:16

Prince Albert Conservative candidate thanks supporters

Conservative candidate Randy Hoback took the opportunity to thank his supporters on election night after he was projected to win the riding of Prince Albert in Saskatchewan.

Advertisement

Video Home