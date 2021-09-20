Canada election: Manitobans head to the polls

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans lined up at the polls to vote in the 2021 Canada election, after a whirlwind campaign amid a global pandemic.

While lineups around the city appeared to be moving, they were expected to move more slowly than usual due to fewer election workers and COVID-19 protocols, said Elections Canada.

Still, people told Global News they were happy to vote.

“Luckily I got here pretty early so there was like only two people ahead of me,” said one man outside the poll at the Forks. “I turned 18 in like December so this is my first time voting.”

5:53 Election Day 2021 in Manitoba Election Day 2021 in Manitoba

He said it’s important for young people to vote, noting the issues for him included climate change, surviving as a student and taxes.

Story continues below advertisement

Outside a poll in St. Boniface, voter Luc Guenette said the lengthy list of 21 candidates — the longest in Canada — was “kind of a joke.”

“A lot of these people didn’t even make an effort to come talk to us. I don’t even know what their campaigns were,” he said.

Voter Giselle MacDonald said the process was done “very well… they’re following all the proper protocols so I thought it went very well.”

Went to vote.

Lady behind me was maskless.

Walked past 2 signs saying masks must be worn.

Sauntered past check in guy.

Strolled by line pointing lady.

Not one person asked her about putting on a mask.#mbpoli — Baron Von Awesome (@CappyD) September 20, 2021

Some of the ridings that may flip include Winnipeg South, Charleswood—St. James—Assiniboia—Headingley and Elmwood—Transcona.

According to Malcolm Bird, a political scientist with the University of Manitoba, Elmwood—Transcona is going to be a showdown between incumbent Daniel Blaikie of the NDP and Rejeanne Caron of the Conservatives.

Story continues below advertisement

“Caron is an Indigenous woman who’s been a police officer for 27 years. She appears to be quite a reasonable contender. The riding has gone Tory once in the past 10 years and the numbers show it’s going to be close. She’s going to provide some real strong competition to Mr. Blaikie.”

We break down the races to watch in Winnipeg tonight. pic.twitter.com/nzFwXZB2EX — Global Winnipeg (@globalwinnipeg) September 20, 2021

Winnipeg South, an historically Liberal stronghold, is essentially a rematch between Liberal Terry Duguid and Conservative Melanie Maher.

“The big question is going to be the PPC,” said Shannon Sampert, political analyst, noting votes for their party could split the vote from the Conservatives.

For that reason, Sampert also has her eye on the Provencher riding, where she believes PPC candidate Noel Gautron will siphon votes away from Conservative incumbent Ted Falk.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know if he necessarily is going to lose his seat,” she said, “but he may lose overall support.”

— with files from Adrian McMorris