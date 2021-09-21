SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Liberal incumbent Ron McKinnon re-elected in Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam

By Richard Zussman & Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 2:21 am
Ron McKinnon is projected to keep his seat in Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam.
Ron McKinnon is projected to keep his seat in Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam. Global News

Liberal Ron McKinnon is starting to get used to close races.

Global News project he is expected to keep his seat in this federal election, holding on to the riding of Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam.

This riding, along with the next-door riding of Port Moody-Coquitlam, was one of the closest races in the country during the last federal election.

The Conservatives made a big push to pick up this riding from the Liberals. Leader Erin O’Toole visited the riding with Conservative Katerina Anastasiadis earlier this month.

More than 4,000 mail-in ballots in the riding are still left to be counted. The counting process for all mail-ins will start on Tuesday.

Read more: Live Canada election results 2021: Real-time results in the federal election

Click to play video: 'Canada election: B.C.’s Port Moody – Coquitlam riding is one to watch' Canada election: B.C.’s Port Moody – Coquitlam riding is one to watch
Canada election: B.C.’s Port Moody – Coquitlam riding is one to watch

As a political newcomer in 2015, McKinnon surprisingly won this riding by fewer than 2,000 votes over Conservative and former MLA Douglas Horne.

He eventually defeated Conservative Nicholas Insley by just 390 votes.

This riding is made up of the City of Port Coquitlam, the land east of Indian Arm and the Indian River, Pitt Lake Indian Reserve No. 4, the City of Coquitlam north of Highway 7A and Coquitlam Indian Reserve No. 2.

