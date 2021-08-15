SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Politics

Canada election: Coquitlam–Port Coquitlam

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:23 pm
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam. Elections Canada

The riding of Coquitlam–Port Coquitlam is in the Tri-Cities area of greater Vancouver. It encompasses the City of Port Coquitlam and part of the City of Coquitlam.

MP Ron McKinnon of the Liberal Party of Canada was first elected in 2015, with 35.3 per cent of the vote.

He sought reelection in 2019, in a tight race against Conservative Nicholas Insley, and came out on top with just 339 more ballots.

After English, some of the most popular mother tongues in this riding are Farsi, Korean, Mandarin and Cantonese.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

