Politics

Canada election: Port Moody–Coquitlam

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:03 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Port Moody-Coquitlam. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Port Moody-Coquitlam. Elections Canada

The Lower Mainland riding of Port Moody-Coquitlam includes Port Moody, a southern portion of Coquitlam, the villages of Belcarra and Anmore, Coquitlam Indian Reserve No. 1 and Boulder Island.

Conservative Nelly Shin won this riding in 2019. It was a tight race, with Shin beating NDP candidate Bonita Zarrillo by only 153 votes.

The seat had previously been held by the NDP’s Fin Donnelly, who decided not to run after 10 years in office.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

 

