Canada election: Port Moody–Coquitlam

The Lower Mainland riding of Port Moody-Coquitlam includes Port Moody, a southern portion of Coquitlam, the villages of Belcarra and Anmore, Coquitlam Indian Reserve No. 1 and Boulder Island.

Conservative Nelly Shin won this riding in 2019. It was a tight race, with Shin beating NDP candidate Bonita Zarrillo by only 153 votes.

The seat had previously been held by the NDP’s Fin Donnelly, who decided not to run after 10 years in office.

