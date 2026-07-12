Bonnie Crombie prepares bid to re-take Mississauga mayoralty

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Former Ontario Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie will run in the upcoming Mississauga mayoral election, vying to win back a position she resigned from two years ago.

In a message sent to some supporters, Crombie said she would officially register to enter the race at Mississauga’s civic centre on Tuesday morning.

“Please join me as I officially register as a candidate for Mayor of Mississauga. I’d love to have you there as we mark this exciting moment together,” the message, seen by Global News, said. “I hope to see you there!”

Crombie stood down as mayor at the beginning of 2024, after winning a landslide victory in the 2022 election, so she could become Ontario Liberal leader.

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She led the Grits into the 2025 election, where they finished third, although they secured roughly 30 per cent of the popular vote. Crombie initially vowed to stay on as leader, but resigned after a weak show of support during a leadership review.

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Since resigning as Liberal leader, Crombie has regularly appeared at events in Mississauga, while she mulled a bid to try and take back the mayoralty, a role she had held for almost a decade.

Incumbent mayor Carolyn Parrish, who won the election to replace Crombie in 2024, is running again to keep her seat.

“Well well. Bonnie Crombie announced today, at a community BBQ, that Mississauga needs stable leadership. I agree! I believe in fact we have that now!” Parrish wrote on social media.

“No aspirations to other levels of government. Total dedication to our city. Hopefully we all agree with Ms Crombie!”

Premier Doug Ford, who clashed repeatedly with Crombie in her time as Liberal leader, has heaped praise on Parrish and said he will send an “army” of supporters to ensure Crombie doesn’t win.

Coun. Dipika Damerla and Coun. Alvin Tedjo are also currently registered to run in the Mississauga mayoral race.